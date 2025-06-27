60 BC Hydro customers fall victim to scams in May, another 92 targeted

BC Hydro says May saw a 36% increase compared to the monthly average from February to April

BC Hydro says there was a 36-per-cent increase in overall scam activity in May, compared to the average in the three months prior.

Over the course of the month, 60 customers reported falling victim to a scam, while another 92 alerted BC Hydro to attempted scams, according to a BC Hydro info bulletin Friday (June 27). BC Hydro said the number of incidents is "likely significantly higher, as many fraud attempts go unreported."

The bulletin adds that fraud tactics have become increasingly sophisticated, with criminals impersonating BC Hydro through spoofed phone calls, emails and deceptive online ads. Those ads "often link to fake websites offering fraudulent discounts on solar panels, home upgrades and other services."

A recent incident reportedly involved a paid Google ad that "closely mimicked BC Hydro's official website, resulting in several successful scams." The company says that in some cases, scammers have even appeared at customers' homes, posing as BC Hydro employees, attempting to access their property or trying to sell them solar or battery services, with the promise of rebates.

BC Hydro spokesperson Susie Rieder said scammers are continually refining their tactics to appear more convincing and credible.

“We urge customers to trust their instincts – if something feels off, it probably is – and to report suspicious activity right away.”

BC Hydro says it's working with law enforcement, social media platforms and search engines to work to identify and remove fraudulent content as quickly as possible. It adds that all reports submitted to BC Hydro are investigated and used to bolster prevention efforts.

BC Hydro also shared the top five scam warning signs:

• Unexpected payment requests: BC Hydro will never call to request credit card, banking info, or accept payment via cash, gift cards, cryptocurrency or Interac e-transfer.

• Suspicious messages: BC Hydro does not send billing or usage texts to residential customers. Check suspicious messages by logging into your MyHydro account or calling us at 1 800 BC HYDRO.

• False refunds or rebates: Only rebate program participants who opted in via MyHydro may receive a legitimate Interac email. The firm never issues refunds or credits via e-transfer.

• Fake contractors or affiliations: When hiring contractors, get multiple quotes and confirm BC Hydro affiliation. You always pay the contractor directly – never BC Hydro or CleanBC.

• Unannounced visits or calls: Employees never enter homes unannounced. Ask for ID and call us to confirm legitimacy. Scam calls can spoof our number. If in doubt, hang up and call us back directly at 1 800 BC HYDRO.