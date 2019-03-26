A 60 per cent chance of rain and thunderstorms is forecasted for Tuesday. (Black Press Media photo)

Tuesday could see thunderstorms and showers

Plus your weekly forecast

Tuesday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms throughout the day reaching a high of 11 C, with the clouds clearing this evening and 5 C for the overnight low.

RELATED: Beware of geese: Nesting season may trigger aggresive behaviour

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for sun and a high of 13 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 4 C.

Thursday is looking sunny with a high of 13 C and a low of 3 C.

RELATED: Greater Victoria residents report hearing ‘thundersnow’ Tuesday night

Friday will warm up a bit with an expected high of 14 C and sun with an overnight low of 4 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SPCA seizes 54 animals from Vernon property
Next story
Royal B.C. Museum faces space, seismic standards and accessibilty issues; calls for public input

Just Posted

VicPD seek witnesses to the assault of a youth

On March 24 three men with a white van accosted a youth walking on Dallas Road

Team Canada athletes training at CFB Esquimalt for 2019 Warrior Games

Games enhance the recovery of ill and injured soldiers

Coroner’s inquest announced for Oak Bay teen’s overdose death

Elliot Eurchuk was 16 years old when he died of an opioid overdose at his Oak Bay home

Snake seen slithering in Saanich neighbourhood

Police describe the animal as ‘large, pale [and] yellow’ suggesting it might be exotic

Councillor wants to see concrete action after Saanich declares climate emergency

Coun. Nathalie Chambers doesn’t want declaration to be mere ‘lip-service’

VIDEO: RCMP reveal five kids hit in deadly B.C. crash

The children range in age from six to 17.

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Island Health announces funding for 52 projects on Island

$750,000 will go to fund these projects

UPDATED: Three dead in Surrey crash: police

Single-vehicle crash occurred around 10:30 a.m., police remain on-scene

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

Military officer accused of sexual misconduct, drunkenness in B.C., Alberta

Warrant Officer Jarvis Kevin Malone is charged under the National Defence Act

Howard the giant gnome finds new home on Vancouver Island

Iconic attraction will move from Nanoose Bay to Galey Farms in Saanich

Most Read