Tuesday could see thunderstorms and showers

A 60 per cent chance of rain and thunderstorms is forecasted for Tuesday. (Black Press Media photo)

Tuesday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms throughout the day reaching a high of 11 C, with the clouds clearing this evening and 5 C for the overnight low.

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for sun and a high of 13 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 4 C.

Thursday is looking sunny with a high of 13 C and a low of 3 C.

Friday will warm up a bit with an expected high of 14 C and sun with an overnight low of 4 C.