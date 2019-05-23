Golden Ears Provincial Park will see 65 new campsites, 20 of those being new walk-in spots. (Mathilda de Villiers/THE NEWS)

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

The province announced it is adding 600 more camping spots to its most popular BC Parks.

Tourism Minister Lisa Beare, MLA for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge, along with Environment Minister George Heyman made the announcement at the popular Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge on Thursday.

The spots will range from walk-in tent sites to marine ones, targeting regions with the highest demand: the Lower Mainland, Thompson-Okanagan, Kootenay Rockies and Mount Robson.

Roughly 360 new spots will be added across 13 provincial parks, while 232 will be constructed at 12 recreation sites.

It’s a regular occurrence for Golden Ears park to fill up mid-day during the spring and summer seasons.

READ MORE: Reservations opening for campsites around B.C.

READ MORE: Busy weekend of camping in Golden Ears Provincial Park

According to the province, BC Parks see 21 million visitors each year.

Joss Penny, chair of the Camping and RVing BC Coalition, said she welcomes the additional spots to help ease what can be a highly-competitive booking experience.

“With over one million campers from B.C., Alberta and Washington expected to camp or RV throughout British Columbia in 2019, this will help ease some of the pressure of locating places to stay in high demand locations,” Penny said.

Additional campsites for the 2019 season

The 13 campgrounds in BC Parks with 362 additional sites:

  • 65 sites (20 walk in, 15 drive in and 30 marine) at Golden Ears park near Maple Ridge
  • 60 sites in two new loops at Fintry Park near Vernon
  • 40 sites in two new loops at Kentucky Alleyne Park near Merritt
  • 35 sites at Stawamus Chief Park near Squamish
  • 30 sites in Martha Creek Park near Revelstoke
  • 25 small cabins at Cultus Lake near Chilliwack
  • 21 sites in a new loop at Robson River Campground in Mount Robson Park near Valemount
  • 19 sites in Mount Fernie Provincial Park near Fernie
  • 18 sites at Pyramid Campground in Wells Gray Park near Clearwater
  • 18 tent pad sites at Kokanee Creek Park near Nelson
  • 12 sites at Monck Park near Merritt
  • 10 tent pad sites at Tantalus Park near Squamish
  • Nine sites in the Homestead Campground at Herald Park near Salmon Arm

The 12 recreation sites with 232 additional sites include:

  • 43 sites at Lundbom East and West near Merritt
  • 32 sites at Howard Lake near 100 Mile House
  • 30 sites at Turner Road near Nakusp
  • 29 sites at Grizzly Lake near Vernon
  • 23 sites at Bear Creek near Kelowna
  • 15 sites at Lodgepole Lake near Logan Lake
  • 13 sites at Boer Mountain/Kager Lake near Burns Lake
  • 10 sites at Bear Creek near Harrison Hot Springs
  • 10 sites at Horse Creek near Valemount
  • 10 sites at Saskum Lake South near Barriere
  • 10 sites at Nyland near Quesnel
  • Seven sites at Tabor-Dougherty near Prince George

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rifflandia Festival cancelled for 2019

Just Posted

Rifflandia Festival cancelled for 2019

Early Bird tickets can be refunded at point of purchase, or held and redeemed for 2020

New virgin queen headlines ‘Bee Day’ at Saanich sanctuary

Taste bee spit and check out the hive at Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary this Sunday

Mom who lost son to brain tumour in March joins the 24th annual Brain Tumour Walk

The Brain Tumour Walk takes place at the University of Victoria on Sunday, May 26

Several hundred SD 62 students team up to clean the shoreline

Effort aimed at keeping Esquimalt and Albert Head Lagoon trash-free

Victorian makes gridlock fun with traffic bingo

How far into your drive before you yell BINGO?

VIDEO: Canadian, U.S. Coast guards run oil spill response drills

20 vessels were on the water to practice international response methods

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

Young Victoria distillery earns prestigious Scotch awards

Scottish influences range from techniques to ‘kilted tours’ at award-winning business

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana growing ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Brewpub offers ‘boat valet’ for paddlers during Surfrider celebration tonight

Free ‘Surf Formal’ evening features a local art auction, door prizes, live music

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Most Read