$67,000 in contraband seized at Kent Institution in Agassiz

Seized items include cannabis concentrate, home brew

Staff at maximum-security Kent Institution outside of Agassiz recently seized more than $60,000 worth of unauthorized items and contraband.

According to a report from Correctional Service Canada (CSC), staff seized a number of items, including cell phones, cell phone accessories, cannabis concentrate, homemade brew and handmade weapons, totalling an institutional value of $67,800.

The Agassiz RCMP has been notified and an investigation is ongoing.

"(CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions," the CSC said in a statement issued Tuesday (July 9). "These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors. CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions."

CSC has an anonymous tip line to receive information related to trafficking contraband and other security concerns. The number is 1-866-780-3784.