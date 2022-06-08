RCMP-GRC crest

68% of British Columbians don’t think reporting hate crimes would make a difference: survey

Amidst a rise of hate crimes, the human rights office of B.C. intends to implement new strategies

Seventy-two per cent of hate incidents in B.C. don’t go reported, according to the latest survey from the Human Rights Comission – leading to calls for new strategies focused on creating safer spaces for victims to report, and more accountability for perpetrators.

According to the survey, released Wednesday (June 8), 68 per cent of the 2,600 respondents said that reporting a hate crime wouldn’t make a difference.

“Clearly, new strategies are needed to deal with the experience of hate incidents,” said Commissioner Kasari Govender.

In the news release, Govender said,“people who experience hate need to feel that they have somewhere safe to turn to seek support, and we need mechanisms in place to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions. Without safe and credible responses and supports, we risk sending the message that hate is okay in our society and allowing it to flourish.”

Other notable statistics that were found in the survey include: 38 per cent of people witnessed or experienced a hate incident for the first time after the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, 56 per cent of people believe that the increase in hate crimes is due to the normalization of hate crimes both online, and in person in other areas, and The vast majority of the participants claimed that the perpetrators were white men between the ages of 25 and 65.

The final report and recommendations will be released in early 2023.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hate crimes

Previous story
From Afghanistan to Fraser Lake: The mechanics of a refugee
Next story
ALS Awareness Month: Society campaigns to make Canada No. 1 for clinical trials

Just Posted

Brandon White is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant after not returning to his Victoria halfway house. (Courteys of VicPD)
Man with Canada-wide warrant sought after he didn’t return to Victoria halfway house

An excavator operator was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday morning after an excavator rolled down a 50-foot cliff at a construction site in Langford. (Courtesy of Peter Milburn)
Excavator operator hospitalized after Langford roll-over incident

Saanich police officers responding to multiple 911 calls about racing motorcycles Monday evening (June 6) on the Pat Bay Highway were unable to catch the riders. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Racing motorbikes outrun Saanich cops, reach speeds up to 270 km/h

A letter sent to parents of students at Dunsmuir Middle School said police visited a student’s home and a BB gun was turned in following a safety tip made to the school. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)
BB gun turned in after Colwood school receives safety tip