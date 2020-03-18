(File Photo)

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel ban from COVID-19

Up to 6,800 people in Canada’s seasonal agricultural workers’ program (SAWP) will now be able to come to B.C. to help fill vacant agricultural jobs.

On March 17, the Canadian government implemented travel restrictions which prevented SAWP workers from entering the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 18, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced that SAWP workers would be exempt from the travel restrictions and could enter the country to work.

READ MORE: Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Despite the decision, Blair said the workers will need to self-isolate themselves for 14 days once they enter Canada to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

B.C. Growers Association general Manager Glen Lucas estimates that 1700 SAWP have already arrived in B.C. to work this year before the travel restrictions were implemented.

To view all the travel restrictions from COVID-19, you can visit the Canadian government’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island gas prices drop amid COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

Just Posted

Greater Victoria fire departments restrict duties in light of COVID-19

Fire inspections, education seminars and more cancelled to limit exposure to coronavirus

Kimberly Proctor’s killers eligible for parole on 10th anniversary of Langford teen’s death

Proctor’s aunt says murder is ‘like a disease, a festering mass of emotion’

WATCH: Single-use surgical masks pile up on Hong Kong beaches after COVID-19 outbreak

Saanich resident working with ocean conservation team to track trash on Soko Islands

Oak Bay couple anxiously await flight home after spending $15,000 to escape Morocco amid COVID-19

The pair hope to fly to Victoria via Paris and Toronto after leaving Casablanca Thursday

Victoria distiller partners with body care store to make free hand sanitizer

Companies will distribute product to essential service workers

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83… Continue reading

Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at Ladysmith Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club recommends staff and families follow provincial guidelines

Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

Employers need to provide cleaning options for work space

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel ban from COVID-19

COVID-19: Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort implements full closure

Wickaninnish Inn temporarily closes its doors to new arrivals and The Cabins closes for 30 days.

COVID-19: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist

But true financial impact will depend on how long pandemic lasts

COVID-19: B.C. Supreme Court suspends operations, provincial court to hear urgent matters

Four provincial court locations have closed entirely due to the pandemic

Passengers from Nanaimo now on ‘mystery cruise’ due to COVID-19 state of catastrophe in Chile

Holland America Line vessel wasn’t allowed to return to port today in Punta Arenas

Most Read