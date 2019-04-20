Photo: GoFundMe

$6K raised in one day’s time for family of woman gunned down in Penticton

GoFundMe launched for family of Darlene Knippelberg, to pay for funeral costs and other expenses

Funds and support are being raised to help the family of one of the four victims gunned down in Penticton Monday.

A GoFundMe has been started for the family of Darlene Knippelberg, who was killed April 15.

The fundraising, started by a family friend, will go to help Knippelberg’s son Gary and the rest of the family.

“Losing a parent is one of the hardest times a family can go through, but losing her is such an unexpected way is unimaginable,” Daniella Iannone wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“Costs for the funeral, medications for his sister, travel for his son (who lives in Vancouver, BC), and other unforeseen expenses can easily add up. We do not want this family to have to deal with any more stressors than they have already been given.”

The page had raised just under $7,000, donated by 85 people, as of 11 a.m. on Saturday.

