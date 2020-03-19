7-Eleven Canada announces confirmed case of COVID-19 at Ladysmith 7-Eleven

Anyone who may have visited Ladysmith 7-Eleven between March 5 and March 11 is asked to call 811

7-Eleven Canada is notifying the Ladysmith, B.C. community of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the 434 Esplanade Avenue store.

“The health and safety of our customers, employees and the communities we serve is the top priority for 7-Eleven Canada. We have temporarily closed the store to thoroughly clean and sanitize the location, and we will re-open the store on April 2, 2020,” the company said in a press release.

READ ALSO: Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at Ladysmith Boys and Girls Club

Store staff are being asked to self-isolate with pay for 14 days as per the B.C. provincial health guidelines. Any customers who may have visited the store between March 5 to March 11 are being asked to monitor their health, and contact a healthcare provider at 811.

7-Eleven Canada has connected with local health authorities to determine next steps and will provide further updates whenever possible.

More information to come.

Coronavirus