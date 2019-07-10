It’s 7-Eleven’s 50th birthday and it’s celebrating with free Slurpees across Canada! (File photo)

7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

There’s no better marketing than having a whole day named after your business

Seventh month.

Eleventh day.

July 11—otherwise known as 7-11— marks the 50th anniversary for 7-Eleven Canada, as well as the annual 7-Eleven Day event, on which the convenience store serves free Slurpees from 11 a.m. to midnight.

But this year they’re kicking it up a notch.

READ MORE: Response from community has been ‘overwhelming’ to Taco Time petition

READ MORE: Wine and food trucks set to face-off at new Kelowna event

For its golden jubilee celebration tomorrow, 7-Eleven is still hosting its annual 7-Eleven Day event but is also giving away 1500 of those free Slurpees in exclusive 12 oz. commemorative cups at each of its 590 stores across the country.

“We are honoured to be celebrating 50 years in Canada. The impact our stores have had on Canadian culture has been incredible and the iconic Slurpee has become part of the Canadian identity. said Doug Rosencrans, VP and GM of 7-Eleven Canada. “We are grateful for the love and support of Canadian Slurpee fans and their loyalty that has made Manitoba the Slurpee Capital of the World. This is our opportunity to thank Canadians for 50 incredible years of memories, and to celebrate 50 more to come!”

The cups will feature a composition of images of fans and also unlock a lens on Snapchat. 7-Eleven said the lens would “get fans dancing through the decades!”

Customers can also scan their 7-Eleven Day cup to get 1000 free 7Rewards points. 7Rewards members can spend 1000 points to pay for a medium Slurpee on their next visit.

More information about 7-Eleven Day and its festivities can be found at slurpee.ca/birthday.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Are robots coming for your jobs? This think tank says no
Next story
Clash of protesters seen in Alberta unlikely to occur in Greater Victoria, says activist

Just Posted

BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry in Victoria case

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Man arrested after bike theft victim spots her stolen bike for sale online

The VicPD helped return the bicycle to the proper owner

‘Never again is right now,’ say locals organizing a silent vigil to protest U.S. migrant detention

Friday’s event at the B.C. Legislature will be one of many around the world

Pan-Canadian research team led by UVic investigates ocean’s role in slowing climate change

University of Victoria receives $540,000 in federal funding

CRD seeks more funding to remove abandoned boats

40 vessels have been removed to date, with another 30-plus waiting for assessment

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Masked suspects spend an hour drilling unsuccessfully into bank wall in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP seek tips on July 2 incident at north-end Scotiabank

Scientists uncover new DNA details about ancient trees on Vancouver Island

UBC team sampled trees in Carmanah Walbran Provincial Park to see how they mutate over time

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Most Read