High temperatures are expected to ease on Friday Aug. 19. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

High temperatures are expected to ease on Friday Aug. 19. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

7 new B.C. single-day temperature records set amid August heat wave

The highest temperatures were recorded in Lillooet where it reached 38.2 C

A strong ridge of high pressure has much of southern B.C. under a heat warning that is expected to last until Friday.

Daytimes highs ranging from the low 30s to the low 40s are expected.

Hot temperatures on Wednesday (Aug. 17) broke single-day heat records in seven areas across B.C. The highest temperatures were recorded in Lillooet where it reached 38.2 C, breaking the previous record of 37.8 C set in 1977.

B.C. single-day heat records set on Wednesday

• Comox– 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)

• Courtenay – 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)

• Gibsons – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)

• Lillooet – 38.2 C (previously 37.8 C set in 1977)

• Lytton – 42.2 C (previously 41.4 C set in 2018)

• Malahat – 31.4 C (tied previous record set in 2008)

• Pemberton – 37 C (previously 36.1 C set in 1977)

• Sechelt – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)

READ MORE: B.C. sets 8 more single-day temperature records as heat wave nears its end

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Professional Employees Association issues strike notice, calls for inflation protection

Just Posted

Keygan Power, 18, and Allison Power enjoy some sunshine near where the teen works each day for Byte Camp. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Teen defeats brain bleed effects, works summer, weekends to graduate alongside Saanich peers

The permanently closed V2V Empress passenger ferry that ran for two years between Victoria and Vancouver is pictured on a foggy day at the Inner Harbour. Victoria resident Thomas Guerrero has proposed the concept of a passenger ferry that runs from Oak Bay Marina to Vancouver, the Gulf Islands and various U.S. destinations. (Photo by Thomas Guerrero)
Victoria man tests the waters for an Oak Bay Marina passenger ferry

A live streaming video facing the intersection of Pandora and Store streets captured the moment a cyclist was struck by a truck July 5. (Swans/Youtube)
Victoria to install side guards on its trucks; cities want feds to mandate them

An overdose advisory has been issued for Greater Victoria. Pictured is a naloxone kit. (Black Press Media file photo)
Overdose advisory issued for Greater Victoria