1 fire is out and a second is under control

A handful of spot fires sparked Aug. 3 and 4 north of Revelstoke.

A social media post from the city states some of these new starts are about 20 kilometres north of the Revelstoke dam but are not threatening any structures.

Of the seven new blazes on the BC Wildfire Service Dashboard in the area, two of the spot fires are already under control or out.

The remaining fires are each estimated under 1 hectare in size with the possibility of spreading.