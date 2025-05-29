7 temperature records broken across B.C. in one-day heat wave

Severe thunderstorm watch now in effect for Okanagan

Seven temperature records were broken in B.C. Wednesday (May 28), with three of those in the province's northeast.

A one-day heat wave hit parts of the province on Wednesday, breaking two nearly 90-year-old records. Environment Canada released the data late Wednesday.

The Cache Creek area set a new record of 35.9 C, breaking the old record of 35 C set in 1983.

Chetwynd set a new record of 30.6 C, breaking the 2005 record of 30.1 C.

Also in the province's northeast, two records from 1936 were broken. Dawson Creek set a new record of 31.9 C, breaking the 30 C set in 1936 and Fort. St. John broke its 1936 record of 30 C with 30.4 C.

In Creston, a new record of 32.6 C was set, breaking the 1986 record of 31.5 C.

The Richmond area hit 27.4 C, breaking the old record of 25.2 C in 2017. Nearby at the Vancouver International Airport, the 2017 record of 25.9 C was broken, with the area hitting 27.9 C on Wednesday.

Environment Canada only issues heat warnings for parts of the Cariboo Wednesday, and rain was set to return to parts of the province Thursday. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the Okanagan Thursday.