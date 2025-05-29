 Skip to content
7 temperature records broken across B.C. in one-day heat wave

Severe thunderstorm watch now in effect for Okanagan
Black Press Media Staff
People take in the warm weather at Boundary Bay Regional Park in Tsawwassen on Wednesday (May 28), during a one-day heat wave in parts of the province. (Lauren Collins/Black Press Media)

Seven temperature records were broken in B.C. Wednesday (May 28), with three of those in the province's northeast. 

A one-day heat wave hit parts of the province on Wednesday, breaking two nearly 90-year-old records. Environment Canada released the data late Wednesday. 

The Cache Creek area set a new record of 35.9 C, breaking the old record of 35 C set in 1983.

Chetwynd set a new record of 30.6 C, breaking the 2005 record of 30.1 C.

Also in the province's northeast, two records from 1936 were broken. Dawson Creek set a new record of 31.9 C, breaking the 30 C set in 1936 and Fort. St. John broke its 1936 record  of 30 C with 30.4 C. 

In Creston, a new record of 32.6 C was set, breaking the 1986 record of 31.5 C. 

The Richmond area hit 27.4 C, breaking the old record of 25.2 C in 2017. Nearby at the Vancouver International Airport, the 2017 record of 25.9 C was broken, with the area hitting 27.9 C on Wednesday. 

Environment Canada only issues heat warnings for parts of the Cariboo Wednesday, and rain was set to return to parts of the province Thursday. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the Okanagan Thursday. 

