UPDATED: Power restored to 700 people in Brentwood Bay

BC Hydro expects power to be turned back on by 8:30 a.m.

UPDATE:

Power has now been restored to BC Hydro customers in Brentwood Bay following a car crash this morning.

ORIGINAL:

A power outage in Brentwood Bay has left more than 700 people in the dark Monday morning.

BC Hydro says crews are on site and hope to have power restored by 8:30 a.m. after a vehicle crash earlier this morning.

Crews are on-site at an outage affecting 700 customers in the Brentwood Bay area. They're sharing updates here: https://t.co/Pqn5mjPh05 pic.twitter.com/1NjdT54pT2 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 29, 2018

The affected area includes customers living north of Hartland Avenue, south of Damelart Way, and west of Central Saanich Road.

Eastbound traffic on Keating Cross Road will be redirected from West Saanich Road due to the downed power lines.

Eastbound traffic on Keating Cross Road from West Saanich Road will be redirected while BC Hydro works on power lines down. — CS Police Service (@cspoliceservice) October 29, 2018

BC Hydro customers had the power go off at roughly 6:30 a.m.

