UPDATED: Power restored to 700 people in Brentwood Bay

BC Hydro expects power to be turned back on by 8:30 a.m.

UPDATE:

Power has now been restored to BC Hydro customers in Brentwood Bay following a car crash this morning.

ORIGINAL:

A power outage in Brentwood Bay has left more than 700 people in the dark Monday morning.

BC Hydro says crews are on site and hope to have power restored by 8:30 a.m. after a vehicle crash earlier this morning.

The affected area includes customers living north of Hartland Avenue, south of Damelart Way, and west of Central Saanich Road.

Eastbound traffic on Keating Cross Road will be redirected from West Saanich Road due to the downed power lines.

BC Hydro customers had the power go off at roughly 6:30 a.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”
Next story
Two puppies saved after being trapped on a B.C. cliff for days

Just Posted

From killer to orca: Uvic professor writes on society’s changing relationship with whales

Jason Colby speaks to the history of orcas, who were still live captured just decades ago

Another earthquake registered off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.0 earthquake comes one week after multiple quakes shook the same region

Royals hit the road after dropping Wheat Kings

Victoria’s next home game is Nov. 9 against the Spokane Chiefs

700 affected by power outage in Brentwood Bay

BC Hydro expects power to be turned back on by 8:30 a.m.

Superkids help Great Victoria families fulfill dreams

Annual calendar launches in Sidney with proceeds going to Help Fill a Dream

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

Parks Canada says cannabis will be treated like tobacco in Pacific Rim National Park

“We ask park users to be courteous to those around them.”

Two puppies saved after being trapped on a B.C. cliff for days

Mission Search and Rescue located and rescued two St. Bernard puppies in Hatzic area

B.C.’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

“Sometimes you’ve got to put your pants on and get things done”

Canada Post workers in four Lower Mainland cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Indonesia says survivors unlikely from Lion Air plane crash

A lion Air plane crashed into the sea likely killing all 189 people on board

Under fire for inciting violence, Trump refocuses attacks on U.S. media

President Trump calls journalists the true enemy of the people

Most Read