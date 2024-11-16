 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

76-year-old cyclist dead after colliding with SUV in Montreal

An investigation is ongoing
The Canadian Press
web1_20240920160924-5a8f6a04b8fa0e07c5ba9c9f507bc51c55cf2e95014124a11b67db5bc416ce0d
A Quebec provincial police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

A 76-year-old cyclist died Friday (Nov. 15) after being struck by a vehicle in the Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough of Montreal.

Montreal police say they received a call about the collision at 3:30 p.m.

They say they found the cyclist lying on the ground unconscious and in critical condition when they arrived on the scene.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man before transporting him to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Police say the cyclist and the driver of a sport utility vehicle were travelling in opposing directions and the driver was making a left turn when he collided with the cyclist.

Police say the driver, a 33-year-old man, was uninjured, and the investigation is ongoing.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

More News

'Historic' signing between Okanagan-Similkameen First Nations, local governments
'Historic' signing between Okanagan-Similkameen First Nations, local governments
Okanagan Highways expecting 10-15 cm of snow: Environment Canada
Okanagan Highways expecting 10-15 cm of snow: Environment Canada
U.S. Democratic party, Kamala Harris raised more than $1 billion in defeat
U.S. Democratic party, Kamala Harris raised more than $1 billion in defeat