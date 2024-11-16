76-year-old cyclist dead after colliding with SUV in Montreal

An investigation is ongoing

A 76-year-old cyclist died Friday (Nov. 15) after being struck by a vehicle in the Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough of Montreal.

Montreal police say they received a call about the collision at 3:30 p.m.

They say they found the cyclist lying on the ground unconscious and in critical condition when they arrived on the scene.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man before transporting him to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Police say the cyclist and the driver of a sport utility vehicle were travelling in opposing directions and the driver was making a left turn when he collided with the cyclist.

Police say the driver, a 33-year-old man, was uninjured, and the investigation is ongoing.