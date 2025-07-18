8 Metro Vancouver beaches not suitable for swimming due to E. coli

Vancouver Coastal advisories are in place as of July 18, just ahead of Celebration of Lights fireworks

Vancouver Coastal Health listed six more Vancouver-area beaches as "not suitable for swimming" this week due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. This is in addition to the two that already have warnings in place.

English Bay, Kitsilano Beach and Second Beach were added to the list on July 17, with Kitsilano Beach having the worst water samples at about three times the safe limit. The other two beaches were double the limit.

Dundarave Beach, Sunset Beach and Third Beach were listed on July 16.

Dundarave was the worst on that list, with E. coli levels approximately 5.5 times safe swimming levels. Sunset Beach was more than four times the limit, while Third Beach is just over safe levels.

These were added to a list that already included Lions Bay and Trout Lake, both of which are just over safe levels.

Updated swimming advisories with maps can be found at Vancouver Coastal Health's beach water quality website.

The E. coli warning comes ahead of the three nights of the annual Honda Celebration of Light in English Bay, which typically draws hundreds of thousands of people to the beach for the fireworks displays. The fireworks displays are Saturday, July 19, Wednesday, July 23 and Saturday, July 26.