 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

8 Metro Vancouver beaches not suitable for swimming due to E. coli

Vancouver Coastal advisories are in place as of July 18, just ahead of Celebration of Lights fireworks
Black Press Media Staff
Black Press Media Staff
kitsilano-beach-water-quality-2
Several water advisories are in place at Vancouver area beaches.Photo courtesy Vancouver Coastal Health

Vancouver Coastal Health listed six more Vancouver-area beaches as "not suitable for swimming" this week due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. This is in addition to the two that already have warnings in place.

English Bay, Kitsilano Beach and Second Beach were added to the list on July 17, with Kitsilano Beach having the worst water samples at about three times the safe limit. The other two beaches were double the limit.

Dundarave Beach, Sunset Beach and Third Beach were listed on July 16.

Dundarave was the worst on that list, with E. coli levels approximately 5.5 times safe swimming levels. Sunset Beach was more than four times the limit, while Third Beach is just over safe levels.

These were added to a list that already included Lions Bay and Trout Lake, both of which are just over safe levels.

Updated swimming advisories with maps can be found at Vancouver Coastal Health's beach water quality website.

The E. coli warning comes ahead of the three nights of the annual Honda Celebration of Light in English Bay, which typically draws hundreds of thousands of people to the beach for the fireworks displays. The fireworks displays are Saturday, July 19, Wednesday, July 23 and Saturday, July 26.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Black Press Media Staff

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

More News

Charges laid against North Vancouver man allegedly impersonating officer
Charges laid against North Vancouver man allegedly impersonating officer
4 resign from health committee after Osborne reinstates B.C. girl's drug funding
4 resign from health committee after Osborne reinstates B.C. girl's drug funding
B.C.-brokered deal goes through for Metro Vancouver to get $250M for Iona
B.C.-brokered deal goes through for Metro Vancouver to get $250M for Iona