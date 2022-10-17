8 new EV fast chargers coming to Victoria from provincial program

New stations to be spread among three sites around the city

Victoria has received provincial funding to install eight new electric vehicle chargers. Pictured is the two-space electric vehicle charging station on Store Street, between Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue. (City of Victoria/ Twitter)

The City of Victoria has received funding to install eight new electric vehicle fast chargers as the province looks to encourage people to travel further in electric vehicles.

The new chargers will be located at Central Park, at the gas station at the corner of Yates and Fort streets and by the Superior Street government building in James Bay.

Fast chargers allow EV drivers to travel approximately 100 to 300 kilometres off of a 30-minute charge. The new stations are funded from the seventh stream of the CleanBC Go Electric Charger Program. The eight chargers coming to Victoria are among 44 going to communities provincewide.

Outgoing Mayor Lisa Helps said in a release that the city is thrilled about the funding as it aligns with Victoria’s electric mobility strategy, which aims to create 650 new public chargers by 2027.

“Each charger we put in gives our residents, business owners and visitors more confidence in shifting to an electric vehicle,” Helps said.

The province says switching to an electric vehicle saves the average B.C. driver about $2,500 every year on fuel, along with lower maintenance costs. The province is looking to complete what it calls its electric highway by 2024. That campaign includes expanding the EV charging network so drivers have more confidence in shifting to an electric vehicle.

“With these new charging stations, British Columbians can travel to different communities throughout the province with ease and contribute to a low-carbon future,” said Bruce Ralston, minister of energy, mines and low-carbon innovation.

