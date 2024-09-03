81-year-old killed on B.C. island, police say no further risk to community

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit takes over the investigation

Homicide investigators have been called to an island off B.C.'s coast after an 81-year-old man was found dead Monday (Sept. 2).

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit was deployed Monday to Texada Island, just off the coast from Powell River, B.C. RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Texada RCMP were called to a home in the 5100-block of Para Street in the early hours of Sept. 2. Police found the 81-year-old man, who is believed to be a victim of a homicide.

RCMP said the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, which is in the early stages. Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and "there is no ongoing risk to community safety."

Police added that since the suspected homicide is under investigation, "further details cannot be shared at this time."