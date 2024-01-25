83 new recovery beds to open in B.C.; 97 private beds now publicly funded

The province reported a record-breaking 2,511 overdose deaths in 2023

The province has announced a “record expansion” of treatment and recovery beds.

Premier David Eby announced the 180 beds, which 97 of those are already open in several communities, in Vancouver on Thursday (Jan. 25). He said the expansion is nearly double B.C.’s 2023 budget commitment to open approximately 100 publicly funded beds throughout the province.

“People need to be able to access treatment and recovery services close to where they live, without worrying about how to pay for it.”

Eby said the reason the government was able to move so quickly to open the first 97 beds was due to a change in funding. The beds were previously privately funded. The remaining 83 beds are set to launch in the summer.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside said that by expanding access to addiction treatment beds across B.C., it allows for more options for lifesaving care that people need on their recovery journey.

“When people take the courageous step to reach out for help, they need to be met with the right care at the right time, close to home.”

The announcement comes the day after B.C.’s chief coroner Lisa Lapointe gave a stark ultimatum in her update on the 2023 overdose deaths.

“We can take measures to save lives, or we can continue to count the dead.”

The province saw a record-breaking number of overdose deaths in 2023 for a total of 2,511.

Lapointe said that unless government officials are “are willing to act thoughtfully, carefully and with courage to provide a safer supply for the tens of thousands of people at risk in our province, we will continue to count the dead, more people will suffer and more families will grieve.”

