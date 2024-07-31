$847K in contraband seized at Agassiz-area prison

Items seized include THC, steroids

Crystal methamphetamine, THC, steroids, tobacco, nicotine patches and cell phones were seized at medium-security Mountain Institution in Agassiz during a recent search.

The institutional value is estimated to be $847,000, according to a July 31 release from Correctional Service Canada. The Agassiz RCMP have been notified and an investigation is ongoing.

"CSC uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions," The CSC stated. "These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors."

The CSC said they are heightening their security measures to prevent contraband from entering their institutions. They have a telephone tip line for all federal institutions to report security concerns, including smuggling contraband and other suspicious activity. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.