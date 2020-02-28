85 new homes coming to Langford’s Belmont neighborhood

85 new homes are coming to Langford with the latest development at Belmont Residences East. Mayor of Langford Stew Young says citizens won’t see a slowdown in development. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A new crop of 85 homes is coming to Langford’s Belmont neighborhood.

“Less than two years ago, we stood not too far from here on a piece of dirt,” said Scott Brown, president and CEO of Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing Ltd. “It’s pretty amazing what you can do when you work together. Langford is the place where you can drive around where there once was nothing and now there’s something in no time.”

Black Press Media was one of the first to get a walk-through of the newly built Belmont Residences East showroom. Units start at $339,000 for a one bedroom and go up to $639,000 for a two bedroom and flex.

The building features a bike repair station, underground parking, electric charging stations and a pet grooming station.

The new development sits behind Belmont Market, a 160,000 square-foot space of retail and commercial stores, which includes a Thrifty Foods. There will be two U-Bike stations on the property, which will allow residents to share bikes through the Langford area at eight locations, including Juan de Fuca Centre, Westhills and Danbrook Park.

“One of the construction workers who is building our latest Belmont development told me his mother and father in-law are moving into one of the spaces,” said Marcela Corzo, director of development for Belmont Residences East. “This is all about bringing people into home ownership. With rent to own, our residents will have the chance to start buying.”

Langford Mayor Stew Young said the City is in the best position it has been in the past 25 years. In the past week, they’ve announced their plans to build recreation for Rowing BC, Boxing BC, Rugby Canada and the Canadian Premier’s Pacific FC.

Additionally, there are plans to relocate the Maritime Museum of B.C. to the West Shore in an all-in-one development that includes a performing arts theatre and a conference centre on the land across from Costco.

“The reality is that we’re in an affordable housing crisis and there’s not many places for people to go,” said Young. “It’s OK to be fast, but to always make sure we’re for the people first. Langford’s done more than its part, 10 times more than what everyone else does. I don’t think you’ll see a slowdown because our city is desirable.”

85 new homes are coming to Langford with the latest development at Belmont Residences East. This showroom model starts at $459,000. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)