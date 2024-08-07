87-year-old gets chance to fly electric plane at Vancouver Island airport

Former RCAF captain says aircraft is 'the future'

Al Walsh is all smiles as he gets ready to experience flying an electric plane with pilot Mike Andrews of Sealand Flight. (Contributed photo)

1 / 1 Al Walsh is all smiles as he gets ready to experience flying an electric plane with pilot Mike Andrews of Sealand Flight. (Contributed photo) Advertisement

Al Walsh, a former Royal Canadian Air Force captain, recently got the opportunity to experience flying an electric airplane.

The 87-year-old, who has plenty of flying experience under his belt, calls the Sealand Flight Pipistrel Velis Electro airplane, featured at the Qualicum Beach Airport on Friday (Aug. 2) "the future."

"I liked it. I flew it over the gulf there," said Walsh, who has flown a variety of military aircraft during his time in the RCAF, including fighter jets, a Buffalo aircraft and a Labrador helicopter. "The pilot (Mike Andrews) let me fly it because I've got over 4,500 hours flying airplanes. We did a touch-and-go, which is coming for a landing and then powering off to go again. It was really, really interesting."

In collaboration with the Town of Qualicum Beach, Sealand Flight exhibited their Pipistrel Velis Electro, demonstrating the advantages of zero-emissions flight to council members, town staff, media representatives and the public. Attendees had the opportunity to look at the aircraft, learn about sustainable aviation and witness it in action.

Sealand pilot Andrews and Walsh flew by the spectators and then soared above the local area, wondering if the residents below would notice the nearly-silent airplane overhead.

"It's going to be the future of aviation," said Walsh. "There's no noise, which is what many people moan about here. It doesn't burn gas. I see nothing but good about it. It's very light and maneuverable. I really enjoyed it."

This event showcased the shared commitment of local aviation businesses and the municipality to pursue sustainable aviation at the airport, which is uniquely positioned to be at the forefront of implementing alternative aviation opportunities. Collaborating with Sealand Flight in their pursuit of electric aircraft chargers at Qualicum Beach are elibird aero and its sister company, Iskwew Air.

With support and funding from Clean BC, stakeholders and airport management are working with BC Hydro to explore possibilities for aircraft charging.