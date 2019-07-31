89-year-old Vancouver Island man attacked with machete

The victim drove himself to the Comox Valley RCMP detachment to report the attack.

The Comox Valley RCMP is seeking assistance from the public to locate witnesses and surveillance footage of an assault that occurred early Wednesday morning, July 31.

The 89-year-old victim told police that he was inside his vehicle parked on the 400-block of 5th Street at approximately 4:15 a.m. when he was approached by a man on a bicycle who asked him for a cigarette.

The victim told the man that he did not have any cigarettes before the man assaulted him with what appeared to be a machete.

The victim drove himself to the Comox Valley RCMP detachment to report the attack. He suffered multiple wounds to his facial area and was taken to hospital.

The suspect has been described as being young, possibly in his 20s with a dark complexion, wearing something on his head. The suspect was riding a bicycle.

“At this point in the investigation, the attack appears to be completely unprovoked,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for the Comox Valley RCMP.

“Investigators have been scouring the area for evidence but we are looking for anyone who may have seen the suspect or for anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage during the early morning hours downtown.”

Investigators from the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit are gathering evidence in the area and will continue with the investigation.

If you have any information, call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file 2019-11772. Additionally, you can send video footage directly to the Comox Valley RCMP at comoxvalleyrcmp@rcmp-grc.gc.ca and an investigator will follow up.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca/.