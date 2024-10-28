9 days later, absentee ballot count could settle B.C.’s election

All eyes will be on Surrey-Guildford seat with 226 absentee votes to count

British Columbia’s election could finally be decided today with the counting of absentee ballots, after recounts and a tally of mail-in votes failed to settle the contest on the weekend.

Neither Premier David Eby’s New Democrats nor John Rustad’s B.C. Conservatives emerged from the weekend with the magic number of 47 seats required to form a majority in the province’s 93-seat legislature.

But the counting increased the prospects for an NDP government, when the Conservative lead in Surrey-Guildford was cut to just 12 votes.

All eyes will be on that Metro Vancouver seat when counting resumes at 9 a.m. today, with 226 absentee votes to count there.

More than 22,000 absentee ballots provincewide that will be counted today could hold the key to the Oct. 19 election, and Elections BC says it will provide hourly updates of the results.

The current standings have the NDP leading or elected in 46 ridings, with the B.C. Conservatives leading or elected in 45 and the Greens with two elected members.

If the NDP wins Surrey-Guildford and hangs onto all other ridings where it leads, it will secure the narrowest of majorities.

Elections BC says there was no shift in the party standings after the weekend count of mail-in and assisted-telephone ballots was completed on Sunday.

A full hand recount in Surrey City Centre resulted in the NDP lead there being reduced by three votes, to 175, while a partial recount in Kelowna Centre saw the Conservative lead cut by four votes, to 68.

The result of a full recount in Juan de Fuca-Malahat, where the NDP lead by 113 votes, will also be announced Monday.

While the makeup of the legislature could become clear on Monday, judicial recounts could still take place after that if the margin in a riding is less than 1/500th of all votes cast.

For example, in the closest race of Surrey-Guildford, where an estimated 19,306 were cast, the margin for a judicial recount is about 38 votes or fewer.