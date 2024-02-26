90-year-old woman killed in Nanaimo hit-and-run

Bystanders attempted first aid, but woman declared dead at scene Saturday

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a 90-year-old woman.

The incident was reported to police at about 8:50 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 24) when a passing motorist saw the unconscious person lying on the road, in the 2800-block of Cedar Road near Bennie Road.

“Despite the valiant efforts of the bystanders who administered emergency first aid and first responders, the woman was determined to be deceased at the scene,” RCMP said in a news release.

B.C. Coroners Service confirmed the death at the scene. The roadway was closed for about 4.5 hours as forensic evidence was gathered.

The incident is being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run with a motor vehicle, as determined by the evidence gather by Nanaimo RCMP traffic services and an RCMP accident collision analyst.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver and vehicle involved. Investigators are also asking for motorists who were in the area between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 24 to check their dash camera video footage.

If anyone has information on the incident, they are asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, citing file 2024-5992.

READ MORE: Man wanted B.C.-wide now the suspect of a hit-and-run on an RCMP officer

Follow @nanaimobulletin