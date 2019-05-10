900-block of Johnson Street closed May 13-15 for crane removal

The 900-block of Johnson Street will be closed starting Monday for three days while the City of Victoria disassembles and removes a tower crane.

The closure to vehicles will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May 13 to 15.

Local access will be maintained to businesses and homes in the 900-block of Johnson Street and the north sidewalk will remain open at all times to pedestrians.

Cyclists will have to dismount and walk their bikes.

BC Transit has been notified about the closure and busses are being rerouted as required and local businesses have also been notified.

The City of Victoria is advising the public to use caution while travelling near the construction zone and obey all traffic control personnel and signage.

The City and its contractor will work to minimize inconveniences while disassembling the crane.

If there are high winds or mechanical issues, the work could extend into Thursday.

