97-unit affordable facility to replace water-damaged Victoria apartments

Attorney General David Eby on May 30, 2022, in Victoria at the announcement of the redevelopment of Michigan Square. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) David Screech, View Royal mayor and Capital Region Housing Corporation vice-chair, on May 30, 2022, in Victoria at the announcement of the redevelopment of Michigan Square. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill, on May 30, 2022, in Victoria at the announcement of the redevelopment of Michigan Square. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) The James Bay redevelopment site of the Michigan Square affordable housing project. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

A concrete foundation poking out of the ground in James Bay shows the state of what will be a $6 million redevelopment that will add 97 low-to-moderate income homes.

Found at 330-336 Michigan St., the Michigan Square project is replacing three apartment buildings that were rendered uninhabitable by water damage.

Attorney General David Eby and other officials were at the site Monday to give an update on the project.

“Victoria like many communities across the province is in a housing crisis, we need more housing urgently,” said Eby said, before praising Victoria’s recently approved expedited approval process for some affordable projects.

The new Michigan Square build will consist of two four-storey apartments with units ranging from studios up to four-bedroom spaces. About a quarter of the units will be for people with very low incomes, 22 will be rent geared to income spaces and the other half will be rented at market rates. Nine of the rentals will also be townhomes in an on-site heritage home, which is not being revamped.

The project is receiving $4.5 million through the Regional Housing First Program, a partnership between the Capital Region Housing Corporation (CRHC), the B.C. government and the federal government. The Capital Regional District is contributing $1.1 million and the City of Victoria also added $620,000.

The three demolished buildings, which held 53 homes, had their residents relocated to other affordable housing spots in the community. Those residents will be the first ones offered to move in once the redevelopment is complete, which is tagged for fall 2023.

The site housed CRHC residents since 1985, said David Screech, View Royal mayor and CRHC vice-chair. The new apartments will surpass provincial energy efficiency requirements and seven units will be fully accessible, Screech said.

“With the support of the provincial and federal government, we’re going to be able to accommodate even more individuals in the Michigan Square redevelopment,” he said.

Screech said it was remarkable how all the partners came together to increase the supply of low and moderate-incomehouseholds.

Victoria Coun. Sarah Potts said the collaboration around the project will be needed to address a housing affordability crisis that’s been decades in the making. “There’s obviously more work to do.”

The finished project will also include a private courtyard with a playground and community garden, as well as an indoor gathering space and bike storage.

Housing