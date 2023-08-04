 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

A bicycle is stolen every other day in Nanaimo, don’t let it be yours

RCMP advise that bike thefts tend to increase during summer months
Nanaimo News Staff
web1_230801-nbu-bike-theft-prevention-psa-_1
Nanaimo RCMP are suggesting preventative measures to help bike owners avoid becoming victims of theft. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A bike is stolen every other day in Nanaimo, according to RCMP crime statistics.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release this week advising residents that the frequency of bike theft reports jumps significantly in Nanaimo during the summer months.

“Bikes are not only a means of transportation but also a source of enjoyment and exercise,” noted the release. “Losing a bike to theft can be distressing and financially burdensome; however, there are several steps we can all take to minimize the risk of bike theft and protect our valuable belongings.”

story continues below

Police recommend investing in and using a sturdy lock and always securing the bike to an immovable object such as a bike rack.

When leaving a bike unattended, cyclists should try to choose a safe location,by parking it in well-lit and busy area where it’s easily visible.

Police say it’s important to keep a record of a bike’s serial number, take photos of the bike and register it with the police or a bike registry to increase the chances of it being recovered if it’s ever stolen. Project 529 provides an app for bike owners to register their bikes securely by creating a profile and an e-mail address to establish bike ownership. To learn more, visit www.project529.com.

RCMP also remind cyclists not to leave valuables items, such as lights, GPS devices, or bags attached to an unattended bike.

If possible, bikes should be kept inside a home or a secure bike storage area when not in use.

“Be vigilant – report any suspicious activity related to bike theft…” the release noted. “Encourage friends, family, and neighbours to follow these preventive measures and raise awareness about bike theft.”

READ ALSO: Nanaimo suspect caught on camera after alleged bike theft

READ ALSO: Honeymooning Europeans have $15,000 e-bike stolen in Nanaimo


chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up