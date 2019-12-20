Only tires with the snowflake symbol are truly designed for winter driving. (Black Press Media File Photo)

A car crash happens every three minutes over the holidays: ICBC

ICBC warns drivers to slow down and make sure their vehicles are maintained

ICBC is reminding drivers to take it easy over the holidays, as the season sees a high number of crashes.

Over the Christmas holidays and New Years, an average of 530 people are injured and two people killed in 2,000 crashes every year in B.C. That averages out to about one crash every three minutes.

According to data from ICBC and local police between 2013 and 2018, on Vancouver Island between 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 to midnight Dec. 26 an average of 69 people are injured in 340 crashes.

ALSO READ: Two vehicle rollovers prompt winter driving reminder from Langford fire chief

On New Years, between 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and midnight Jan. 1, an average of 17 people are injured in 78 crashes on Vancouver Island.

ICBC recommends that drivers check their vehicles, and ensure that they have the correct tires required on many B.C. Highways. Winter tires will have either a mountain or snowflake on the tire, or the mud and snow (M+S) designation. This is a requirement for all drivers heading over the Malahat.

ALSO READ: Take a look at your tires; Winter driving regulations in effect

ICBC also recommends slowing down in icy or wet conditions, staying free of phone distractions, taking breaks if feeling tired, and planning a safe ride home if alcohol or cannabis consumption is planned.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways
Next story
Collisions contribute to Greater Victoria traffic snarls heading into winter holidays

Just Posted

Lights of Wonder holiday village opens in downtown Victoria tonight

The light village is set to open in Centennial Square at 4 p.m.

A car crash happens every three minutes over the holidays: ICBC

ICBC warns drivers to slow down and make sure their vehicles are maintained

Collisions contribute to Greater Victoria traffic snarls heading into winter holidays

Smooth sailing at BC Ferries so far

Victoria resident helps collect 100,000 pairs of socks for the homeless

Michael Bloomfield has worked on the Socks Project for 12 years

Pedestrian struck in Estevan Village in Oak Bay

Person conscious according to police

VIDEO: Oak Bay father who killed daughters eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

B.C. delays wood waste penalties in coastal forest industry crisis

Coastal stumpage fees to be slashed as strike, layoffs drag on

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Will you be travelling over the holidays?

Stockings hung by the fireplace, the smell of turkey wafting through the… Continue reading

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

B.C. bear feeding crackdown finds hundreds of human offenders

Garbage cans, fruit trees, pet food can be fatal attractions

Curtis Sagmoen, found guilty of threatening sex worker, to be released for time served

Sagmoen’s time in custody credits him with more than three years served

Bylaw shuts down ‘Santa’s Village’ made by B.C. man for kids with autism

City cites wrong zoning and other problems, operator says proceeds went to autism school

B.C. doctor warns of inhaling non-medical nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, in recent case

A Richmond doctor says a 20-year-old woman came into his care suffering visual, auditory hallucinations

Most Read