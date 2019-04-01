Twitter

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

No, James Comey isn’t running for president after all.

Nearly two hours after a tweet and Instagram post seemed to tease a potential candidacy, the former FBI director confirmed that his social media post was simply an April Fool’s Day joke.

The original post was a photograph of Comey standing in the centre of a rural, two-lane road with a caption of, “I’m in. We need someone in the middle. #2020.”

After thousands of likes, retweets and comments, Comey confirmed what many suspected: he was kidding about the whole thing.

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “But could you imagine a president who used this website to make dad jokes rather than to hurl insults? Happy #AprilFools.”

Comey, a former Bush administration Justice Department official, then added the hashtag, “#VoteDem2020.”

READ MORE: No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

READ MORE: April Fool’s pranks plague the Okanagan

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hannah Day survives risky biopsy surgery in brain tumour battle
Next story
Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

Just Posted

Victoria chalk artist shares his story

Seen most days, weather permitting, on Government Street in Victoria

Hannah Day survives risky biopsy surgery in brain tumour battle

Mother posts to Facebook that ‘this is her hardest fight she will have to do’

60 per cent of all Canadian Indigenous languages are in BC

Provincial government says $50M is money well spent

Victoria Clipper V ferry launches new ‘Vista Class’

Leather seats and views included in new middle class option

Retired pro soccer player on his third heart, dishcharged after double transplant

Healthy so far, former Victoria resident advocates for organ transplants

WATCH: Ice-T offers shout out to Langford band playing for top prize at Victory to Vinyl

The New Owners get shout-out from rapper Ice-T

Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

The same sentiment was applied by most Liberal MPs to Jane Philpott

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

Vancouver Island children come to rescue of 90-year-old who couldn’t get up for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

New trial in B.C. child bride case underway

James Marion Oler back in court after crown lawyers successfully appealed earlier acquittal decision

Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Attack victim released from hospital with minor injuries

Mother identified as victim killed in Surrey hostage-taking

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman as Nona McEwan

ICBC caps can withstand lawsuit, save millions, A-G David Eby says

New minor injury, pain and suffering rules apply to all accidents

Most Read