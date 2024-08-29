A Conservative future? Incumbent B.C. United MLAs ponder what comes next

Parties will work out a process to field candidates, details have yet to be arranged

The political landscape in British Columbia has shifted with John Rustad’s Conservatives now carrying the centre-right banner heading into a fall election campaign.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon’s decision to pull his party from the upcoming campaign has opened the province to a clear left-versus-right choice for voters, but almost two dozen incumbent BC United politicians are now pondering their futures.

Veteran BC United member Mike Bernier, who represents the staunchly Conservative Peace River South riding in the Dawson Creek area, says caucus members and staff were blindsided by Falcon’s decision to drop the campaign.

Bernier, a three-term incumbent, says he still wants to represent his constituents and would likely accept an opportunity to seek re-election as a B.C. Conservative, but if the offer does not arrive, he may run in the riding as an independent.

Falcon and Rustad say the two parties will jointly work out a process to field the best candidates for the Oct. 19 election, but the details have yet to be arranged.

Bernier says he respects Falcon’s decision to move to prevent a centre-right vote split, but he wants to be part of the campaign to defeat Premier David Eby’s New Democrats.

Here is a timeline of events leading up to the unravelling of BC United, less than eight weeks before the B.C. election:

Aug. 18, 2022: Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad is removed from the then-BC Liberal caucus by leader Kevin Falcon, over comments suggesting climate change was not caused by carbon dioxide emissions.

Feb. 16, 2023: Rustad joins B.C. Conservatives, becoming the party’s only member in the legislature.

April 12, 2023: The BC Liberals officially change their name to BC United, a move championed by Falcon.

Sept. 12, 2023: Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman leaves BC United to join the BC Conservatives.

May 24, 2024: Falcon says the BC Conservatives have rejected a deal to avoid vote-splitting, blaming Rustad’s “own ambition”.

May 31: Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson leaves BC United to join the Conservatives.

June 3: Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko, who had been a star recruit for BC United, leaves the party and joins the Conservatives, with polls showing her new party far ahead of her old one.

July 30: Richmond North Centre MLA Teresa Wat quits BC United to join the Conservatives.

Aug. 13: Falcon promises to raise the earnings threshold for provincial income tax to $50,000.

Aug. 27: Falcon warns that the B.C. Conservatives “are at risk of becoming a conspiracy party, not a Conservative party,” citing social media remarks by candidates.

Aug. 27: Falcon and Rustad hold discussions about the election.

Aug. 28: Falcon says he’s suspending BC United’s election campaign in favour of the B.C. Conservatives.