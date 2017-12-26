A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

Environment Canada issued a slew of extreme cold warnings across the country on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says it issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

The agency is asking people to watch for symptoms related to the cold, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and a change in the colour of the fingers and toes.

In British Columbia, the agency warned that the Yoho Park and Kootenay Park region could see wind chills as low as -40 C due to a cold arctic ridge of high pressure that it predicts will remain over the region for several days.

Read More: OK Valley getting big chill for Christmas

Much of Alberta, Manitoba and the entirety of Saskatchewan were also subject to the warnings, and Environment Canada says the frigid temperatures are expected to continue through the end of the week.

Environment Canada issued the warning for parts of northern Ontario too, along with a snow squall warning for Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Southern Ontario was largely spared from the extreme cold, save for parts of southwestern Ontario surrounding the Georgian Bay.

In Quebec, the agency warned that the cold arctic air was moving southward on Christmas Day night and Boxing Day, and would continue to do so on Wednesday.

It said wind chills could reach -42 C in the province.

While the Atlantic provinces were largely spared from the extreme cold warnings, much of Newfoundland and Labrador was subject to wind and blizzard warnings, as well as blowing snow advisories.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boxing Day madness begins
Next story
Thousands in Nova Scotia without power

Just Posted

UPDATE: Oak Bay Police find two bodies on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

10 to 15 cm of snow expected to blanket parts of Vancouver Island

Much of Vancouver Island is forecasted to have a white Christmas Eve, Environment Canada says

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Exclusive interview with Santa Claus

Jolly old St. Nick sits down with Oak Bay News

Event goers burned in James Bay church fire

Victoria Fire Department was on scene, fire extinguished by the time they arrived

VIDEO: Passenger breaks out into song aboard B.C. ferry

Aboard a ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, passengers sang along to ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’

Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui has been sedated at hospital since Wednesday

School bus crashes near Shawnigan Lake

Both drivers were injured, and 12 students on the school bus were unharmed

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario

Police find toddler in car stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day

Thousands in Nova Scotia without power

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

Most Read