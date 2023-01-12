‘A disaster’: Iconic Victoria restaurant closing down after 90 years

Old Vic is closing down. (Old Vic photo)

Another day, another longtime Victoria restaurant going out of business.

Old Vic Fish and Chips restaurant has announced that it will be shutting down at the end of January after 90 years of serving the community.

The official date of the closure will be Jan. 28.

“We are sorry to make this post,” the company said on Facebook. “This was a really hard decision for the current owners … We will be closed permanently at this location. We truly appreciate our customers enjoying our food and your kind smiles to our staffs will be remembered. We will keep updating if we find an ideal spot in the future. Wish you and your family happy, healthy and safe.”

Other restaurants have shut down at a high rate since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the recent closure of Original Joe’s and Johnny Rockets in the Bay Centre downtown.

Dozens of people have commented on the Facebook post so far today (Thursday), as people shared memories of great meals or having worked there.

“This makes me very sad,” wrote one person.

“A disaster for local diners,” a different person wrote in a message to Black Press.

Do you have a story tip? Email: chris.campbell@blackpress.ca.

