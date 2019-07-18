A fashionable ode to the sea to be hosted in Victoria

The For the Ocean fashion show will take place on July 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

A fashion show dedicated to the ocean is coming to Victoria on Friday.

The event is organized by the Canadian clothing company, SALT, Their focus on mindfulness and ocean conservation brought the fashion show into being. They have brought together several local sustainable brands that care about their impact on the ocean to show off their designs.

On July 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. attendees will get to enjoy the fashion show and then some mingling and appetizers.

SALT will showcase their environmentally conscious designs alongside local clothing shops Anian and Ecologyst. Anian creates clothing inspired by nature and Ecologyst — formerly Sitka — works to balance conservation with consumerism.

The fashion show will have three rounds, one for each brand, says Zack Wheler, who works on the floor at Ecologyst’s Victoria location.

All the brands have put together four looks, he explains. Ecologyst’s looks will have an “active-casual” vibe and will feature some of the brand’s new pieces.

Local musicians An and Ben will perform live during the show and throughout the evening. A silent auction will also be held after the show and the proceeds will go to charity. All the proceeds from the evening will go to the Marine Education and Research Society to support their conservation efforts.

Canapes have been provided by Fishhook restaurants and drinks from Hoyne Brewing Co. and Church & State Wines will be available.

The evening will have a relaxed, cocktail vibe, says Wheler. Those who are passionate about sustainable fashion will appreciate the event, but so will those who haven’t yet ventured into the world of sustainable fashion, he explains.

“This is a great way to support sustainable fashion,” he says.

The show takes place in the Fort Commons courtyard behind the Victoria SALT location. Tickets for the fashion show are available online. The regular admission tickets are $35 and the VIP tickets are $50. Both options include appetizers and a drink ticket, but VIP ticket holders are offered reserved seating.

