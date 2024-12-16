A final goodbye: Thousands pay respects to 'John from Langford' at memorial

From Primer Minister Justin Trudeau to loved ones, many gathered at the Q Centre to say their last goodbyes

A crowd forms around The Q Centre in Colwood before the John Horgan Memorial in Colwood.

1 / 1 A crowd forms around The Q Centre in Colwood before the John Horgan Memorial in Colwood. Advertisement

Thousands lined the sidewalk outside Colwood’s Q Centre Arena, patiently waiting to pay their final respects to John Horgan.

From Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, B.C. Premier David Eby, to dignitaries, long-time friends, loved ones, and Greater Victoria residents, many came to pledge their last goodbyes to the man affectionately nicknamed 'John from Langford', on Dec. 15.

When the doors of the arena opened shortly after 11 a.m., attendees slowly made their way inside, as the atmosphere was heavy with emotion. Tearful eyes, fogged glasses, and bittersweet, yet warm smiles were visible on many faces.

Among the crowd was Randal Macnair, a long-time politician, conservationist and former mayor of Fernie.

Having crossed paths with Horgan numerous times, Macnair fondly remembered a man whose leadership was rooted in kindness and empathy.

“He came out … a number of times out in the Kootenays and he was out on the street with people,” he said. “That's something people remember and why he was appreciated beyond just [New] Democrats. He was universally liked … by folks across the political spectrum. He's somebody who had and will continue to have a lot of respect.”

Regardless of one’s status, background, or political affiliation, the former mayor described Horgan as a man of the people, ready to lend an ear to anyone who wished to speak.

“You felt that when you talked to John, you had his complete attention and he understood,” said Macnair. “He focused on you and what your needs were. The fact that he cared was so genuinely conveyed and he would talk to anybody at any time.

“Some politicians would kind of rush along, but John would sit there, give somebody a hug and that's what really made him so rare.”

A few metres away, a man in a long black trenchcoat walked past Macnair. Speechwriter Rob Cottingham, who has long-time ties to the B.C. NDP, fondly recalled working with Horgan.

“I admired him greatly as a political leader,” he said. “He provided leadership and a vision for what we could accomplish together and … emerge stronger.”

Echoing similar praises as Macnair, Cottingham described Horgan as an everyday man always present for his constituents.

“He was somebody who wanted to make a difference and … take a lot of different interests into account in the process,” he said.

Although politics can be a tough arena, Cottingham revealed that the former premier had a sharp sense of humour, always ready to lift the spirits of those around him.

“He was never above pranks and having a little fun, banging on the windows of his office as people would walk by and bugging to brighten [their day],” said Cottingham. “It's a very high-pressure job, but he never lost sight of the fact that he was a human being and everybody else around him was a human being too.”

Accompanied by his daughter, development manager Rohan Rupf shared that his history with Horgan began 17 years ago, as the two worked together to expand the West Shore, the area both called home.

“He [was] a good leader in the community, very actively involved and looking to work on both sides of the aisle … and I've been so thrilled to work with him,” he said.

Having nothing but praise for the man, Rupf remembers the former politician as “someone who brings out the best in the people,” which he witnessed firsthand at a large meeting discussing education in the region.

“Everyone was coming up with a vision and he listened … and then he very succinctly said, ‘How about this,’ he wrote it out and it was on cue,” said Rupf. “He was a brilliant … man. The guy impressed me a lot.”

Moments before the memorial began, federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh arrived after an early morning flight from Ottawa. He shared a 2019 rally anecdote, recalling how Horgan, despite health concerns, insisted on joining him for his address in Victoria.

“It gave us such a huge boost seeing him jump with us together on stage,” said Singh. “[He threw] caution to the wind because he believed in the greater movement.

Singh described Horgan as a ‘straight up’ mensch, who shaped the province during his tenure.

“People trusted him,” he said. “He was focused on people and making their lives better.

“He really showed … that government can be a force of good [and] he delivered concrete things that measurably improved people's lives.”

Federal NDP leader left Ottawa in the early hours of Dec. 15 to attend John Horgan's memorial at Colwood's Q Centre. . (Olivier Laurin / Goldstream News Gazette)

As the federal NDP leader shook hands with nearby MLAs and dignitaries, Horgan’s sister-in-law Marlene and nephew Connor Mast travelled from St. Catharines, Ont., to bid their last farewell.

“He was just a wonderful man, so kind, very humble and just an amazing man,” Marlene said.

“Every time we were with him, he always loved to have us throw on the Canucks jersey,” Connor added as tears pooled behind his glasses.

A few minutes before the ceremony began, Saanich resident Steve Wendl stood quietly in a back corner of the arena with his wife, there to pay tribute to a man he deeply respects.

“I liked the way he ran and he conducted himself,” he said loaded with emotions. “He was honest, did the job he had to do and he helped get us through COVID. He didn't mince words … and that's what you want to hear. You can’t ask for more.”