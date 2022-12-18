A founding leader of Saanich’s Camosun College recognized in renamed facility

Guests at a renaming ceremony for new Dr. Lloyd Morin Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning included president Dr. Lane Trotter. Morin served as the college’s second president in 1978 and is the only surviving member of the original administration council. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

Camosun College’s Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning has a new name.

The new Dr. Lloyd Morin Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning acknowledges one of the founding leaders of the college.

Morin was appointed as Camosun’s president in 1978 and he retired in 1989. He is the only surviving member of the first administration council.

“Those were exhausting days as we prepared for students and spoke to service clubs and others in Victoria who wanted to know more about this new institution, hiring new faculty and developing policies,” Morin said. “The ethos developed by the founding group is still evident at the college and I am deeply honoured by the renaming.”

The centre offers support to faculty in the development of their teaching practice and in the development of curriculum, instructional materials, media and the use of technology.

“Dr. Morin helped establish an understanding of the concept of a community college and created guidelines for outcomes-focused course design, as well as developing new programs,” Camosun president Dr. Lane Trotter said. “Renaming the Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning is an appropriate recognition of the work of Dr. Morin whose legacy continues to this day.”

The centre will still provide services out of the libraries at the Lansdowne and Interurban campuses.

“Dr. Morin has remained a huge cheerleader for Camosun College and the concept of the community college,” said Dr. Patricia Beatty-Guenter, chair of the Camosun College Association of Retired Employees. “He developed faculty orientations and did program development that created the very foundation upon which the work of the centre rests today.”

READ MORE: Camosun receives $1.2M gift for women’s trades program in Greater Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

College