‘A little bright spot:’ Ottawa residents rescue dog trapped beneath rubble

Freelance journalist says rescue of a dog trapped under rubble was happy ending amid chaos in Ottawa

A freelance journalist says the rescue of a dog trapped under the rubble was “a little bright spot” amid the chaos in an Ottawa neighbourhood ravaged by a tornado.

Matt Day was in Dunrobin Friday evening, interviewing residents and trying to get a sense of the destruction caused by the twister that ripped through the Ottawa-Gatineau area hours earlier.

“Looking around, you could see that homes were just completely totalled; I was talking to one family outside of their house and they were telling me their second floor was on their front lawn,” said Day, 30.

He said he heard a commotion across the street as he was speaking to families, and found out there was a dog — a beagle named Charlie — trapped underneath a pile of rubble.

“Someone says, ‘we found a dog under the rubble,’ and you think the worst. I was not prepared to go over and see that sight,” he said.

“We didn’t know if it was injured, or anything.”

Day and other members of the media rushed to the scene, some pulling their phones out to illuminate the area, which was being rapidly cast into shadow by the setting sun.

“It was that fine line as a journalist. Do you help, or do you do your job?” he said. “And at that moment, I felt I could do both.”

A video posted to his Twitter account shows two men, identified by Day as neighbours of dog’s owners, pulling the pet to safety.

After the beagle was freed, Day said he seemed anxious and a little scared, but ultimately unharmed.

“He looked really rough, but he was alive … he seemed to be okay,” he said.

“It was a little bright spot in the middle of all the chaos.”

He said the group effort shows the strength of a community sticking together in a dark time.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Transport Canada announces funds for pollutant clean up in Victoria Park, removal of abandoned boats
Next story
Volunteers gather in Metchosin for B.C.’s 1st ever search and rescue joint training

Just Posted

Transport Canada announces funds for pollutant clean up in Victoria Park, removal of abandoned boats

Contaminants at Laurel Point Park will be removed starting at the end of September

Moon Lantern festival to light up Gordon Head

Saturday night festival celebrates harvest moon, fall season

Volunteers gather in Metchosin for B.C.’s 1st ever search and rescue joint training

Around 200 volunteers came out for the three-day training program

First day of fall: what you can look forward to in Greater Victoria this season

Food, festivals, pumpkins and more are coming your way

Seeing double, the trials and tribulations of twins

BIG READ: Three Vancouver Island mothers share their experiences with multiple births

Conservation officer frees B.C. deer from flotation gear mishap

BC Conservation Officer Service is reminding residents to keep backyards clear of entanglements

5 things to do this weekend in and around Greater Victoria

Sooke Apple Fest returns, Saanich lights up with lantern festival and anarchists unite for downtown book fair

‘A little bright spot:’ Ottawa residents rescue dog trapped beneath rubble

Freelance journalist says rescue of a dog trapped under rubble was happy ending amid chaos in Ottawa

WEB POLL: Do you support an outright ban on handguns and assault rifles?

If the latest polls are to be believed, the move is on… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.-born firefighter remembered by MP in emotional speech

Family asks first responders to look after one another in wake of suicide, growing concerns of PTSD

Airline has ‘close call’ with drone while en route to B.C. airport

Jazz Aviation reported the drone sighting near Vancouver to the RCMP and Transport Canada

Tragic accident claims life of B.C. toddler

Fundraising effort has been created to help mom and family

‘I’m no quitter’ on climate change issues, McKenna says at G7 ministers meeting

David Suzuki says if McKenna believes what she’s saying, she too should quit

VIDEO: Inside an eerily empty mall in Canada

Only nine of 517 retail spaces are open for business as the grand opening postponed to next year

Most Read