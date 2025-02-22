A look back at the history of B.C.'s weigh scale stations

BC Heritage Week is recognized from Feb. 17 to 23

In the 1950s and 60s, seemingly small, simple, and unassuming structures played a vital role in the safety of commercial transportation across the province.

Early weigh scale inspection stations dotted the provincial highway system during a period of unprecedented growth and development after the Second World War.

“Modern society craved consumer goods, and commercial vehicles helped get those goods to market,” states the Ministry of Transportation and Transit website. “In order to make sure that commercial trucks were operating safely and not putting undue stress on those new highways, the province established the Department of Commercial Transport.”

The department enforced safety regulations and oversaw registration, licenses, and permits for commercial vehicles under the Motor Carrier Act.

As part of these safety measures, inspection stations were operated along major travel routes. Commercial truck drivers were required to stop for an inspection and weigh-in to ensure everything was in proper working order and within legal limits for highway travel.

Today, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement (CVSE) Department continues the work to safeguard B.C. highways.

Traditional weigh scale inspection stations are still in operation, though they have been replaced over time by bigger, more advanced facilities.

“Our inspection staff are now also mobile, which means they can move around on highways to identify any infractions found on the go, instead of waiting for vehicles to move through an inspection station,” according to the Ministry of Transportation and Transit.

Additionally, a network of inspection stations and certified mechanic facilities ensures any issues with commercial vehicles are addressed before goods are transported across the province.

Learn more about the history of B.C. roadways at tranbc.ca/category/bc-travellers/bc-highway-history.

