A look back: Saanich's top stories that shaped 2024

From acts of heroism to a tragic blaze and council bickering, the past year was eventful to say the least

Saanich firefighters battle a massive blaze in the 3900-block of Quadra Street in the early hours of Nov. 20.

Saanich firefighters battle a massive blaze in the 3900-block of Quadra Street in the early hours of Nov. 20.

As 2024 comes to a close, the past year has been a wild ride for many Saanich residents, as well as the Saanich News reporters who documented the highs and lows of these past 12 months.

As the community grappled with rising living costs, an enduring housing crisis, and rapid residential growth, more trivial matters, from neighbourhood drama to city council bickering, all while severe weather events like prolonged droughts and a ‘cyclone bomb,’ battered the community.

As we reflect on the year that has passed, these are the stories that most defined 2024 with online readers of the Saanich News.

1. B.C. election race too close to call - Oct. 19

When the dust settled after one of the closest provincial elections in B.C. history, the NDP secured a slim majority. In ridings like Juan de Fuca-Malahat and Courtenay-Comox, winners prevailed by just a few dozen votes over their runners-up.

The election returned the NDP to power with 47 seats, holding off the challenge from the fledgling B.C. Conservatives who captured 44 seats while the B.C. Green Party sent two MLAs to the legislature.

While the provincial race was tight, the NDP dominated the three ridings covering Saanich. Lana Popham in South Saanich, Nina Krieger in Swan Lake-Victoria, and Diana Gibson in Oak Bay-Gordon Head won with nearly or more than half of the vote in their respective constituencies.

Saanich also elected two newcomers, replacing experienced politicians and ministers. Diana Gibson and Nina Krieger succeeded Murray Rankin and Rob Fleming, marking a shift in leadership in Greater Victoria. A few weeks later, Gibson was appointed B.C.’s minister of jobs, economic development and innovation, while Lana Popham returned to her former role as minister of agriculture and food in November.

In the neighbouring Victoria-Beacon Hill riding, Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau, incumbent NDP Minister Grace Lore, and Conservative Tim Thielmann competed for the seat. In the end, Lore secured victory with 47 per cent of the vote.

2. Fire crews battle massive Saanich blaze - Nov. 20

In the early hours of Nov. 20, flames engulfed a massive multi-storey housing building under construction.

Despite challenging conditions as the Island was lashed by a ‘cyclone bomb,’ Saanich firefighters contained the major blaze, preventing significant damage to neighbouring buildings and reporting no injuries or casualties.

The fire, which broke out at a construction site at Quadra Street and Lodge Avenue at around 12:40 a.m., prompted the evacuation of nearby residents as high winds spread embers as far as Saanich Road several hundred metres away from the blaze.

Saanich Fire responded with 22 firefighters, receiving assistance from Victoria Fire crews, while Saanich Police managed road closures. Fire Chief Michael Kaye praised the firefighters’ efforts, saying they “performed admirably to contain the fire and prevent further damage.”

Evacuated residents were temporarily sheltered in BC Transit buses before being relocated to an emergency reception centre at Saanich Commonwealth Place. Most returned home later that morning.

Crews continued cleanup on Wednesday, working to protect waterways from fire-related runoff while BC Hydro personnel addressed scaffolding entangled in power lines and a damaged power pole.

3. Saanich homeowner given 60 days to clean junk-filled property - Nov. 2

Sometimes, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

During a council meeting, elected officials unanimously rejected an appeal from Saanich resident Carols Haines to overturn a cleanup order for her Burnside Road West property, granting her 60 days to clean up her ‘unsightly’ residence.

The property, owned by Haines since 2003, has been the subject of repeated complaints from neighbours and bylaw officers. Despite a first cleanup ordered by the district in 2020, the property has since fallen back into disarray, with city staff citing several bylaw violations for unsightly premises, garbage, noxious weeds, and unlicensed vehicles.

During her appeal, Haines argued her limited income made it difficult to afford another cleanup by a city-hired contractor, adding that the initial 2020 cleanup far exceeded its original scope, resulting in exorbitant bills.

“As things stand, I will have neither protection nor accountability once the contractor and the bylaw officer arrive and undertake the remedial action,” she said.

Council granted the 60-day extension to allow Haines time to address the issues.

If no action is taken, the council warned that the municipality will proceed with the cleanup with costs added to Haines’ property taxes.

4. ‘North of $10M’ in damage: Abstract talks aftermath of Saanich fire - Nov. 22

In the wake of the Nov. 20 fire that destroyed their construction project on Quadra Street, Abstract Developments is grappling with a dizzying aftermath.

The blaze, still under investigation by Saanich Police at the time of publication, levelled the six-storey building, causing damages estimated to exceed $10 million.

“My head is spinning, and I've been on the phone nonstop,” said Mike Miller, co-founder and president of Abstract Developments, confirming the complete loss of the 77-unit condominium project, of which 72 units were pre-sold.

Following the fire, Miller added that his team has been in constant communication with their clients, providing updates about what is coming next.

“First and foremost, our goal is to make sure they’re informed,” said marketing director Owen Rennison, adding that the company is committed to restarting the project as soon as possible.

5. 2 years later: Officer recounts deadly firefight at Saanich bank - June 12

One of the Saanich police officers wounded in a fatal shootout outside a Saanich bank spoke with media two years after facing a hail of bullets on Shelbourne Street.

On June 28, 2022, Saanich Const. Steven Reichert was critically injured in a shooting outside a Bank of Montreal as part of a violent exchange between police and two armed brothers.

The brothers, with rifles in hand and wearing balaclavas, arrived at the bank not to rob it, but to target police officers. Reichert, along with other members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, was involved in the firefight.

Reichert was struck multiple times, including in both legs and his left arm.

“Suddenly I find myself on my back – I’m in the back of the van – and things have gone sideways very quickly,” he said. “Everything I could hear around me was gunshots.”

Lying in a pool of his own blood, the gunfire continued. Amidst the chaos, Reichert managed to apply a tourniquet to one of his legs but still struggled. Unable to reintroduce the gunfight due to his injury, the wounded man witnessed a fellow officer risking his own life to provide him with cover.

As the shootout came to an end, Reichert slowly grasped the full extent of his injuries including the loss of bone from a bullet wound, he spent months recovering.

Despite the physical and mental challenges, he’s now back in uniform, expressing gratitude for the support he received from his fellow officers and the community.

“It allowed me to feel that whatever sacrifice I made was worth it.”

6. 'I was wrong': Saanich councillor apologizes for staff criticism - Oct. 31

Sometimes, holding one’s tongue has some benefits.

Saanich Coun. Nathalie Chambers issued a public apology at the Oct. 28 council meeting after accusing municipal staff of mismanaging the timer and speaking ill of her during a September meeting.

Chambers admitted her accusations were false, and asked for forgiveness.

“I deeply apologize for my conduct towards legislative services, and staff who are statutory officers of our municipality and serve our community with the highest professional conduct and integrity,” Chambers read from a statement.

7. CRD adopts interim plan for operating former Saanich golf course lands - Sept. 17

The Capital Regional District (CRD) approved an interim management plan for the former Royal Oak Golf Course lands on Sept. 11.

The 27-acre property, adjacent to Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park, was acquired by the CRD in 2023. The plan maintains public access to the site, with former golf cart pathways converted into hiking trails for walking, running, and leash-optional dog walking.

The CRD also aims to support ecological restoration and conservation efforts, particularly to protect the threatened Pacific Coast population of the western painted turtle found on the land.

The interim guidelines will help consult with local First Nations and inform long-term plans for the site. A full public engagement process will be held before the land is incorporated into a park management plan, which will gather feedback on the future uses of the property.

Access to the property is available through Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park via the Filter Beds or Beaver Lake parking lots.