A million acts of love: Esquimalt teen leads the world in kindness movement

Royal Bay Secondary student inspired by the loss of his six-year-old sister to a rare disease

An Esquimalt teenager is hoping to inspire people around the world to carry out a million acts of kindness in memory of his sister.

Fourteen-year-old Felix Townsin has launched a global kindness movement, 'A million acts of love', inspired by his sister Lexi Townsin, who died five years ago at the age of six from a rare disease. He aims to inspire one million acts of kindness across the world by Dec. 16, which would have been Lexi’s 12th birthday.

The Royal Bay Secondary School student says his vision is to unite people globally to take meaningful action on causes they care about.

"Even though individually we are each dedicated to different causes, we all want a brighter future, and we can’t get there alone," said Townsin in a news release. "We’re not just dreaming of a better world - we’re in the process of creating it, one act of love at a time.”

His words of encouragement to be kind have already begun to have an effect. One child recently handed out 50 sandwiches with their parent in downtown Victoria, while in India, another participant bought meals for 50 children.

“That’s 50 acts of love each,” said Townsin. “These stories show how anyone, anywhere, can make a difference.”

Since his sister’s death, Townsin has been on a mission to raise awareness of Blau syndrome, an inflammatory disorder that primarily affects the skin, joints and eyes. At the age of five, he wrote a book, Don’t Floss Your Toes, which has so far raised over $75,000 for medical research.

He also travels the world as an advocate for people affected by Blau syndrome, recently returning from Kansas City, where he was a guest speaker at one of the world’s largest rare disease advocacy gatherings. The teenager has also presented at medical conferences across Europe and is already preparing for another talk in Australia.

The ‘A million acts of love’ campaign will be officially launched at a benefit concert in Victoria on Oct. 18. Top musical artists, including Leeroy Stagger, Caleb Hart, Daniel Lapp, the BC Fiddle Orchestra and 13-year-old Chase Varnes, are all donating their time to support the movement.

Proceeds raised from the event will support ‘A million acts of love’ grants, providing resources for other youngsters like Townsin, hoping to make a difference in the world.

"I want all kids to have the same opportunity I’ve had to make a positive impact," says Townsin.

For more information and to sign up to ‘A million acts of love’, visit the website: https://lexislegacy.com/a-million-acts-of-love.

