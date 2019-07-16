A mix of sun and cloud, chance of rain in Tuesday’s forecast

Tuesday is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 24 C. Overnight will see periods of rain and a low of 14 C.
Wednesday will see a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21 C with cloudy periods overnight and a low of 13 C.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C with cloudy periods overnight and a low of 12 C.
Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 12 C.
