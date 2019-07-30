A mix of sun and cloud for Tuesday’s forecast

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 14 C.
Wednesday is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24 C. Overnight will see come cloudy periods with a low of 14 C.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15 C.
Friday will be a mix of sun and cloud with a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C with an overnight low of 12 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.