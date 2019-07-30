Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 14 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

A mix of sun and cloud for Tuesday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your week

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 14 C.

Wednesday is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24 C. Overnight will see come cloudy periods with a low of 14 C.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria municipalities hope for region-wide effort to control deer population

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15 C.

READ ALSO: Travel disruption ahead for B.C. Day long weekend

Friday will be a mix of sun and cloud with a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C with an overnight low of 12 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Most Read