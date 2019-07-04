A mix of sun and cloud in Thursday’s forecast

Thursday will be cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the early afternoon with a high of 20 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 13 C.
Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 20 C. Overnight will see a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C.
Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 21 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 14 C.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21. Overnight will see cloud coverage and a low of 13 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.