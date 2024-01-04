A royal touch on 2023 reads: Vancouver Island Regional Library releases top 10 lists

More than 4.9 million items were borrowed through the library service last years

The royals had a magical touch on storytelling in 2023, translating to some of the most-read books by Vancouver Islanders (and beyond).

Vancouver Island Regional Library recently released its top 10 titles of 2023, with Spare by Prince Harry topping the charts in both print non-fiction, eBook and audiobook categories.

“The abundance of recent royal news obviously contributed to its popularity, and not surprisingly, the book was a big hit all over the world,” said Louise Broadley, divisional manager of collections and support services, VIRL in a release.

In 2023, more than 4.9 million items were borrowed through the library service, serving more than 130,000 cardholders.

The top 10 most popular adult print fiction in 2023:

10. No Plan B by Lee Child and Andrew Child

9. Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by Kate Beaton

8. Simply Lies by David Baldacci

7. Fayne by Ann-Marie MacDonald

6. Long Shadows by David Baldacci

5. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham

4. A Heart Full of Headstones by Ian Rankin

3. Demon Copperhead: A Novel by Barbara Kingsolver

2. Desert Star by Michael Connelly

1. A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny

The top 10 most popular eBooks:

10. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

9. The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny

8. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

7. The 6:20 Man: A Thriller by David Baldacci

6. The Diamond Eye: A Novel by Kate Quinn

5. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty

4. Desert Star by Michael Connelly

3. Spare by Prince Harry

2. A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny

1. The Judge’s List: A Novel by John Grisham

The top 10 most popular digital audiobooks:

10. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer

9. Mad Honey: a Novel by Jodi Picoult

8. Desert Star by Michael Connelly

7. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes

6. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham

5. A Better Man by Louise Penny

4. The Judge’s List by John Grisham

3. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes

2. A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny

1. Spare by Prince Harry

The top 10 most popular young adult novels:

10. Heartstopper Volume 4 by Alice Oseman

9. Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley

8. The Cruel Prince by Holly Black

7. Heartstopper Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

6. Heartstopper Volume 3 by Alice Oseman

5. Hunting by Stars by Cherie Dimaline

4. Heartstopper Volume 1 by Alice Oseman

3. The Hawthorne Legacy by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

2. The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline

1. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

VIRL includes 39 branch libraries across Vancouver Island, gulf islands, Haida Gwaii, Bella Coola, and coastal communities.