A Samurai without their sword: VicPD searching for owner of sword found in bush

A child found the sword along the E&N trail

VicPD are searching for the rightful owner of this samurai sword which was found in the bushes by a child in Esquimalt. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD are searching for a samurai who has lost their sword after a child found one in a bush in Esquimalt.

Police said in a release the sword was found by a 12-year-old along the E&N Trail on Sept. 19 when they found the sword near the intersection of Colville and Admirals roads.

It was not in a sheath when it was found. A concerned parent then reported the sword to police.

Officers are looking to reunite the sword with its rightful owner and learn how it came to be in the bushes near the trail.

If you recognize the sword, contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

READ MORE: Victoria police looking for knife-wielding bus passenger

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EsquimaltVicPD