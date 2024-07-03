Cowichan Tribes takes control of its child and family services

Vancouver Island's largest First Nation signs transfer agreement with provincial government

Honourable Grace Lore, B.C. Minister of Children Family Development (left), Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Cowichan Tribes Chief Cindy Daniels hold signed an historic agreement on June 23, that they hold up with pride. This agreement signifies the full transfer of all child and family services, operations and programs to Cowichan Tribes' responsibility and control.

1 / 1 Honourable Grace Lore, B.C. Minister of Children Family Development (left), Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Cowichan Tribes Chief Cindy Daniels hold signed an historic agreement on June 23, that they hold up with pride. This agreement signifies the full transfer of all child and family services, operations and programs to Cowichan Tribes' responsibility and control. Advertisement

Cowichan Tribes took control of its own child and family services in an historic agreement signed on Monday, June 24.

Cowichan Tribes Chief Cindy Daniels, Patty Hajdu, minister of Indigenous Services; and Grace Lore, B.C. minister of Children and Family Development signed the historic coordination agreement at Cowichan Tribes in Duncan. It included the full transfer of all child and family services, operations and programs to Cowichan Tribes' responsibility and control.

“Our Quw’utsun smun’eem (children) deserve to thrive within their families and our culture," said Chief Cindy Daniels. "I am heartened to sign this historic coordination agreement on behalf of Quw’utsun Mustimuhw. I am thinking today of the generations of our children who experienced the trauma of being removed from their families and our community. The implementation of our Child Law recognizes our inherent right to govern our children in accordance with our snuw’uy’ulh (teachings) and ensure a better future for our people.”

The coordination agreement is the eighth of its kind in Canada, and the second in B.C. under the Act which outlines coordination mechanisms and support for Cowichan Tribes’ law to come into force over child and family services. It supports the implementation of Snuw’uy’ulhtst tu Quw’utsun Mustimuhw u’ tu Shhw’a’luqw’a I’ Smun’eem (The Laws of the Cowichan People for Families and Children) for Cowichan citizens across Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, with the potential for future expansion throughout B.C. and Canada.

The federal government is providing approximately $207.5 million, while B.C. has committed to providing $22 million to support the four-year agreement with Cowichan Tribes, for the period of 2024–25 to 2027–28. This will open up opportunities for children, youth and families of Cowichan Tribes to thrive surrounded through love, care and support now that jurisdiction has been recognized and restored back to the Nation.

“The people of Cowichan Tribes are now taking back control of their child and family services, something that should have never been taken away in the first place," said Hajdu. "With the signing of this coordination agreement, Cowichan children will grow up better supported, immersed in their culture and connected to their land. This is a significant step in providing everyone with a fair chance to succeed.”

Every aspect of the Laws of the Cowichan People for Families and Children is grounded in Quw’utsun snuw’uy’ulh (teachings), values, family customs, and traditions to ensure love, respect, and keeping children with their families are prioritized in decision making, including court processes.

Cowichan families and community members will be empowered to support the safety and well-being of children and youth, while extended families and Elders become more involved in the work to preserve and enhance children’s connections to their family, community, culture and language. Cowichan Tribes has delivered services to its members through its provincially delegated Indigenous child and family services agency, Lalum’utul’ Smun’eem, since 1993.

On Jan. 1, 2020 an Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families came into force. The Act affirms the inherent right to self-government of Indigenous Peoples, which includes jurisdiction over child and family services, provides a pathway for Indigenous communities to exercise jurisdiction over child and family services, and sets out principles applicable, on a national level, to the provision of child and family services to Indigenous children.

As one of B.C.'s first Indigenous child and family services agencies, Lalum’utul’ Smun’eem has delivered crucial prevention and protection services to Cowichan children and youth on reserve and, more recently, all of those residing in the Cowichan Valley.

By managing all aspects of their child and family services, including prevention, protection measures, and operations, Cowichan Tribes can prioritize the best interests of their children as defined by their community.

This law will also mandate prevention and provisions for people in need, which means that robust Cowichan-centric services will be offered to families facing challenges, such as poverty, inadequate housing, substance misuse, or mental health issues. The holistic Quw’utsun approach focuses on enabling family wellness, safeguarding children’s best interests, and ensuring generational teachings and values are passed on to future generations.

“This agreement is a historic step for the Cowichan Tribes whose members will be able to receive child and family services from their own people within their own community, and based on their own teachings and values under Cowichan law," said Lore. "British Columbia became the first province in Canada to expressly recognize the inherent rights of Indigenous Peoples to care for their own kids and families, and with this agreement, we bring the spirit of that legislation to life. Congratulations to the Cowichan people on this historic milestone.”