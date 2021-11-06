A smash for a cause: Langford’s pumpkin drop an annual hit

Halloween decorations fall from above to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy

The Langford Fire Rescue team load up on old Halloween pumpkins before heading skyward to drop them from their 105-foot ladder. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Halloween pumpkins fell to their demise on Nov. 6 in Langford – for a good cause.

Langford Fire Rescue and their 105-foot ladder are the hosts of the annual Charity Pumpkin Smash, a fun and communal way to get rid of old Halloween decorations while raising funds and awareness for muscular dystrophy.

The money goes toward the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund and Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

All the dropping was done by firemen within an enclosed area in the Westshore Town Centre, outside of the Cineplex.

@LangfordFire team dropped Halloween pumpkins from their 105 foot ladder on the back of a fire engine today, outside of the #Westshore Cineplex. The pumpkins will be turned into soil and all proceeds are going toward muscular dystrophy. pic.twitter.com/VQ5JvqH2uQ — Megan Atkins-Baker (@MeganAtkinss) November 6, 2021

Onlookers gave up their pumpkins and watched from behind the enclosure as they plummeted from the sky.

“Every year the event gets bigger and bigger – this year has been our best yet,” said Fire Capt. Paul Obersteller.

Approximately 400 pumpkins were smashed this year, all of which are shoveled up by fire crews to be composted for soil, added Obersteller.

While donations are not mandatory to participate, attendees were encouraged to give what they could to the cause.

