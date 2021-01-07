Sooke’s Keith VanEyk will be headed to Toronto in mid-January to surgically remove one lung due to mesothelioma, a rare cancer caused by asbestos. (Keith VanEyk photo)

Sooke’s Keith VanEyk will be headed to Toronto in mid-January to surgically remove one lung due to mesothelioma, a rare cancer caused by asbestos. (Keith VanEyk photo)

A Sooke man needs a lung removed, here’s why

Keith VanEyk diagnosed with mesothelioma, a rare cancer caused by asbestos

Keith VanEyk thought it was just a tight muscle when he felt a small pinch on his torso’s right side a year ago.

Although the Sooke man didn’t have any trouble breathing or coughing fits, he mentioned it to his doctor in passing in December 2019. The months that flew by amid the pandemic were sporadically interrupted by CT scans, bloodwork and a spinal tap – all the while, his pinch growing slightly more painful.

“It never felt like a knife or a stabbing pain at all,” VanEyk said. “But as the pain got worse, I started to get more worried about it.”

Fast forward to a week before Christmas this year, VanEyk was told the news he never expected to hear in his lifetime.

READ MORE: Asbestos factored into Strathcona hotel complex closure

He was diagnosed with mesothelioma, rare cancer caused by asbestos. As an auto-body mechanic who has spent more than 40 years in the industry, he was likely exposed to asbestos during frequent brake and clutch repair work.

Auto-mechanics are among the highest risk for mesothelioma, with construction, shipyard and power plant workers also on the list. When asbestos is inhaled, the body has a hard time getting rid of the fibres. The fibres get stuck in tissues and can cause lung cancer.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, mesothelioma develops 15 to 40 years after exposure, as there aren’t many symptoms that show quickly. About 1.6 of every 100,000 Canadians are diagnosed every year with mesothelioma. Asbestos exposure is the top cause of occupational death nationally.

As a man in his mid-50s, VanEyk’s doctor recommended he see a physician in Toronto specializing in thoracic surgery to remove his lung.

ALSO READ: After a double lung transplant, Langford barber understands importance of safety precautions

In mid-January, VanEyk will go under the knife in Toronto and will most likely have to stay in Ontario for a few months. He pointed out how grateful he is for finding out about his condition in time and the community that has supported him and his family through kind messages and generous donations.

Wendy Butterfield, a close friend of VanEyk and his wife, Cheryl, launched a GoFundMe page, raising more than $15,000.

“When I found out [about Keith], I felt so helpless like there was nothing I could do,” said Butterfield. “These two would give you their last dollar and wouldn’t ask for anything in return.”

VanEyk was laid off a week before his diagnosis. Cheryl put her work as an esthetician on pause as the couple deal with more tests and the logistics of getting surgery in Toronto.

Until then, VanEyk is optimistic about living life with one lung. He has good function in his remaining lung, doctors said.

“Let’s just say I’m not gonna be running a marathon anytime soon,” he chuckled.

Those interested in donating to VanEyk’s GoFundMe page can go online to http://bit.ly/KeithVanEyk.

RELATED: WorkSafeBC calls on construction industry to protect workers against asbestos

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CancerSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Just Posted

Sooke’s Keith VanEyk will be headed to Toronto in mid-January to surgically remove one lung due to mesothelioma, a rare cancer caused by asbestos. (Keith VanEyk photo)
A Sooke man needs a lung removed, here’s why

Keith VanEyk diagnosed with mesothelioma, a rare cancer caused by asbestos

Someone placed this toilet at the site of a former temporary outhouse near Michell’s Farm Market in Central Saanich. The CRD removed the outhouse after the opening of a washroom facility in Saanich’s Fowler Park. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Regional district flushes temporary outhouse from Central Saanich section of trail

CRD removed the facility after opening of washroom in Saanich

Victoria police are seeking help in locating high-risk missing man Tyler Desorcy, 31, who was last seen Dec. 30. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Victoria police seek high-risk man missing for one week

Tyler Desorcy, 31, missing since Dec. 30

Skiers at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. (Photo: Amy Attas)
Victoria snowboarder dies on Mount Washington

A 22-year-old man was snowboarding inbounds and fell in open intermediate terrain

On Jan. 3, families with children who attend the Cloverdale Childcare facility at 3427A Quadra St. received an email informing them several members had tested positive for COVID-19. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Families warned of positive COVID-19 cases at Saanich daycare

Cloverdale Childcare facility closed Jan. 4, 5

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
POLL: Do you think councillors who recently travelled internationally should resign?

Two Greater Victoria councillors have come under fire for travelling outside the… Continue reading

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the Commons updating MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 on the latest situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers were recalled from their Christmas recess to discuss new restrictions that took effect at midnight as part of England's third national lockdown. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Allies to the U.S. were appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council nurse Marion Guiraud administers a Moderna vaccine shot to Huu-ay-aht chief councillor Robert Dennis Sr. at Huu-ay-aht’s Anacla Government office on Monday. Photo courtesy, Rachel Young.
Eight Island Health region First Nations share 1,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna vaccine given six West Coast Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations, two others on North Island

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

A beautiful sunny afternoon showcasing Mount Cain in all its glory. (Kimberley Kufaas Photography)
Annual ‘Cain Cup’ competition returns to Mount Cain on Jan. 16

This year the ski hill is asking competitors register online so it can avoid registration line ups

Snuneymuxw First Nation. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vaccine request quickly granted to combat Nanaimo-area First Nation COVID-19 outbreak

Snuneymuxw elders receiving Moderna vaccine starting today at pop-up clinic on reserve

Most Read