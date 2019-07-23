A sunny day ahead for Tuesday

Tuesday is expected to be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon with a high of 23 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C.
Wednesday will see rain clearing in the late morning with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 12 C.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 14 C.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 25 C and an overnight low of 15 C with cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers.
