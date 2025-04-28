'A time to be strong': B.C. Filipino community gathers amidst tragedy

Surrey vigil pays tribute to those killed at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Festival

The Surrey community came out in large numbers even with little notice to mourn lives lost in Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Festival tragedy.

Surrey Philippine Independence Day Society held a vigil Our Lady of Good Counsel Church on Sunday evening (April 27) to honour the victims of Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Festival. The Filipino festival has so far seen 11 deaths after a man now identified as 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo rammed through in an SUV, striking dozens of people on Saturday (April 26).

While an unknown number still remain in hospital in serious condition, many in the Filipino and wider community gathered at the church to offer prayers and support to those impacted.

"It was a great turnout especially considering it was just a five-hour notice, only shared on Facebook," said Narima Dela Cruz, the organization's founder.

"The mood was sombre, of course. Obviously everyone was still in shock, in grief, and everyone was there to offer emotional support to the victims and their families."

It was a packed house with many bringing out flowers and candles as well.

Dela Cruz was supposed to be at the festival the day-of, but it fell on her birthday so instead, she celebrated with the Surrey Filipino community as she does annually.

"We were supposed to be there, so I feel there was a divine intervention," she said. "It was my birthday that day, and it's sad to think that next year I'll be reminded of the pain and the memories of this tragedy."

The community advocate was at Bear Creek Park when her phone started ringing right after the attack. Speaking to others who were there, including survivors, and watching videos on social media took over the night until she and the rest decided to drive to Vancouver themselves to support as they could.

"It's mixed emotions, but being a leader in the community, I know this is the time to be strong for my community, I know I need to be strong for them," she said.

Locally in Surrey, Dela Cruz said there are about five people directly impacted by the tragedy; she spoke to three survivors on the day of the festival.

Of those killed, the ages range from five to 65.

After a slew of online fundraisers popped up claiming to be raising money for victims of the event, the organizers of the Lapu Lapu Festival warned residents to be wary of fake listings. Following that, GoFundMe created a hub of verified fundraisers, which includes one started in Surrey for the family of Rizza, one of the reported individuals killed on April 26.

Dela Cruz also heeded a similar warning, alerting everyone that once more victims are identified, then a more fulsome list of those impacted will be released.

"Unless there's a post from the affected ones themselves saying they need help, if they survived or if their loved ones passed away, but until then, until we have a complete list, we don't know exactly where to send the help," she said.

"Generally I think the consensus in our community is to focus on helping the affected families and loved ones, and our call is that this is not a time to spread hate or blaming. We just need to be there and be strong for each other and be there for the affected ones."