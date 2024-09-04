Abandoned barn burns down in Nanaimo

Structure was fully ablaze when crews arrived at the scene on Wexford Road

An abandoned barn burned down, but Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were able to keep the fire from spreading any farther.

Firefighters were called to the structure fire on Wexford Road near Southgate Mall a little after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

"Upon arrival we had heavy smoke and heavy flame, access was very difficult because it was 700 feet into the bush," said Troy Libbus, assistant chief of operations with Nanaimo Fire Rescue. "Once the captain gained access with the crew, we stretched [water] lines immediately and put water on the structure."

Libbus said the barn, which was about 20 feet by 40 feet, was totally engulfed in flames.

"In this case it wasn't difficult to stop the spread due to a lot of shaded area there and the rain we did have, so it stayed right on the structure but we're going to put Footprints Security on it and do a fire watch until 9 a.m. tomorrow morning to make sure we don't have a rekindle."

The fire was reported by a neighbour, Stuart Milligan, who said he went out for coffee when he noticed the smoke.

"I was sitting up the road and all the sudden I saw grey smoke," he said. "I thought, 'hey, that's out of my backyard.' But it was not out of my backyard the more I got looking, so I called 911."

The cause of the fire, which destroyed the barn, remains under investigation. Nobody was injured.

"I do want to thank the crew for working so hard," Libbus said. "Getting here quick and safely [and] getting the job done."